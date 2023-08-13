KP police launches operations against wanted criminals: SP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has launched multiple operations against wanted and hardcore criminals across the district during last month, recovering valuables, illegal weapons and drugs from the suspects, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Zone Zafar Ahmed Khan.

The SP while talking to media men on Sunday said the suspects involved in the indiscriminate killing of a citizen were traced and arrested within the limits of Chamkani Police Station. The accused identified as Sana, Saeed and Bashir, who killed a man named Bilal, a resident of Tangi, near Kurona, Shaga Kalan, on July 21, during a robbery incident.

The nabbed suspects have confessed their crime during preliminary investigation. A pistol used in the crime was also recovered from the possession of the accused, SP Khan said.

Similarly, in other operations, the accused involved in arms smuggling to different cities of the country including Punjab were also sent behind the bars.

Likewise three police stations gave revered 37 pistols, 7 Kalashnikovs, guns and several cartridges from the possession of the accused. Cases were registered against the accused and further investigation was started.

He said the suspects involved in drug smuggling were also held during the said period, recovering 66 kilograms of hashish and two kilograms of opium.

The accused used to smuggle drugs to Punjab and other cities of the country through vehicles and motorcycles that also confiscated.

Shahbaz, son of Muhammad Ayub, the leader of another gang involved in the robberies, was also arrested and the stolen mobile phones and Rs 80,000 in cash were also recovered. The accused belongs to an organized band of robbers who are involved in stealing cash, including valuable mobile phones, from citizens on the way.

The SP disclosed that eight criminals were arrested during the crackdown against criminals involved in murder, attempted murder and other serious crimes, including other criminal elements. All the arrested criminals have admitted their involvement in various crimes during preliminary investigation.

Under the supervision of DSP Chamkani Zahid Alam, SHO Chamkani Rehmatullah Khan, SHO Shahpur Akram Jan and SHO Daudzii Muhammad Ayaz along with other police team conducted successful operations against elements involved in various crimes, the SP maintained.

"There is no place for street crimes, drug dealers, gamblers, criminals in the limits of rural division," he remarked.

Later he handed over the keys of the car and motorcycle to the owners, mobile phones and cash.