KP Police Launches Special Healthcare Initiative For Martyrs' Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 09:29 PM

KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has signed an MoU with Talha Autism & CP Center to provide specialized treatment for children with disabilities of police martyrs and serving officers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has signed an MoU with Talha Autism & CP Center to provide specialized treatment for children with disabilities of police martyrs and serving officers.

Under the agreement, families will receive physiotherapy and related services at a 75% discount.

The center will offer 24 sessions per month for Rs.

5,000 instead of the usual Rs. 20,000.

The services will be available at the center’s branches in Peshawar and Charsadda, with future expansion planned.

Discounts will be provided on showing a service card or a verification certificate for martyr families.

This move follows earlier MoUs between KP Police and top hospitals and labs for subsidized medical care for police families.

