KP Police Launching 'Neighborhood Watch' Program For Surveillance

Sat 31st July 2021 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police will soon launch 'Neighborhood Watch' program for effective monitoring of suspicious activities within society through active support of people.

Under the program, various tiers would setup within the community to keep close eye on presence of suspicious elements and their activities and timely report to police to take action.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari said that close liaison between police and public was key to maintain law and order situation and eliminating anti-social elements from the society.

The IGP said that it was our collective responsibility to keep close eye on miscreants in the society.

