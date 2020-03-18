KP Police move summary to revamp Special Branch, equip skilled professionals: IGP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department in order to revamp the Special Branch and equip it with skilled, dedicated professional officials and latest modern technology has sent a summery to the provincial govt for approval

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department in order to revamp the Special Branch and equip it with skilled, dedicated professional officials and latest modern technology has sent a summery to the provincial govt for approval.

The decision was taken at a high level meeting held at CPO Peshawar to discuss measures to further improve performance of Special Branch and meet the impending challenges in a befitting manner.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, said a press statement issued here on Wednesday.

Additional IGP Headquarters, DIGs Special Branch, Operations and other high ranking police officers largely attended the meeting.

DIG Special Branch gave a detailed presentation to the IGP about the manpower, performance and confronting challenges on the face of the new developing taking place in a breakneck speed.

DIG also briefed the IGP about the difficulties being faced by the Special Branch officials in investigation and operations in the field.

IGP was further informed that necessary offices have to be set up in the newly merged districts for Special Branch with provision of men, material and financial resources.

The IGP was told about the modern gadgets and technology for collection of intelligence about the activities and future planes of the target.

The ever changing and increasingly sophisticated modus operandi adopted by criminals/anti-state elements necessitated the need for incorporating IT led policing tools in both prevention and detection of crime in the province.

Similarly the regional set up may be reinforced with an officer of the rank of SSP so as to come up to the attached expectations of the high ups and deliver more efficiently.

Likewise the district may be supervised with an officer of the rank of DSP which is presently being done by Inspector or Sub-Inspector.

The DIG also stressed the need for strengthening the research and analysis section and strength of the Special Branch.

After detailed briefing the IGP agreed with the mid-term initiatives for revamping of the Special Branch and approved a summery which has been sent to the provincial govt.