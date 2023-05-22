KP police nab 2053 accused of May 9, 10 vandalism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police during crackdowns against accused of vandalism and violent protests on May 9 and 10 across the province had so far arrested 2053 suspects.

According to a police spokesman, out of the 2053 protesters held so far, 923 arrests were made under 7-ATAs.

The number of cases under 7-ATA were 18 and others were around 100, the official said adding that all former provincial ministers and MPAs named in FIRs were absconding since May 9.

Meanwhile, the city police registered a case in Sharqi police station against an overseas Pakistani Syed Wali based in Saudi Arabia for maligning the image of Armed forces of Pakistan and police on social media.

The FIR stated that the accused was involved in using abusive language against the security forces of the country and other state institutions.

The police have taken up the FIR with the relevant authorities for deportation of the accused from abroad and legal action against him.