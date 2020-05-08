KP Police nabs 10741 narcotics dealers, eradicates 104 acre of poppy cultivation

Hyber Pakhtunkhwa police on the directives of Inspector General of Police Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has further intensified its effort against the drug peddlers and has arrested 10741 narcotics dealers as well as eradicated more than 104 Acres of Poppy cultivation worth millions of $ dollars (US) in international market.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on the directives of Inspector General of Police Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has further intensified its effort against the drug peddlers and has arrested 10741 narcotics dealers as well as eradicated more than 104 Acres of Poppy cultivation worth millions of $ Dollars (US) in international market.

According to press release issued here on Friday, on the directives of IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi the campaign against narcotics peddlers has further expedited during the last four months.

Different police teams were constituted which raided different places throughout the province and smashed several dens of drug peddlers.

During the special campaign 9703 cases were registered, 10741 narcotics dealers were arrested and a total of 7086.938 kg of narcotics were recovered.

Different contraband drugs recovered in the campaign included 6210.285 kgs marijuana, 503.88 kgs Opium, 324.656 kgs Heroin, 48.158 kgs Ice and 17163 liquor bottles.

During the campaign a large number of accused were convicted from courts which include 3608 in marijuana, 12 in Opium,124 in Herion, 470 in Ice and 434 in liquor.

Likewise in the Newly Merged Districts the police also excelled against the narcotics dealers especially against the Poppy cultivators.

The police beside arresting 82 accused has also eradicated poppy standing crops on 104 Acres of land worth millions of $ dollars (US) in international market.

A total of 60 cases were registered against the Poppy growers in the NMDs and out of 89 nominated accused 82 were nabbed.

The narcotics recovered from them included 858.88 kgs marijuana,118.631 kgs Herion, 115.635 kgs Opium, 3.272 kgs Ice and 25 bottles of liquor.

Besides this standing poppy crops on 4686 Kanals were eradicated successfully.

IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has expressed full satisfaction over the police performance against the narcotics peddlers and has announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police officers and jawans who excelled in the campaign.