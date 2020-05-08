UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Police Nabs 10741 Narcotics Dealers, Eradicates 104 Acre Of Poppy Cultivation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:29 PM

KP Police nabs 10741 narcotics dealers, eradicates 104 acre of poppy cultivation

Hyber Pakhtunkhwa police on the directives of Inspector General of Police Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has further intensified its effort against the drug peddlers and has arrested 10741 narcotics dealers as well as eradicated more than 104 Acres of Poppy cultivation worth millions of $ dollars (US) in international market.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on the directives of Inspector General of Police Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has further intensified its effort against the drug peddlers and has arrested 10741 narcotics dealers as well as eradicated more than 104 Acres of Poppy cultivation worth millions of $ Dollars (US) in international market.

According to press release issued here on Friday, on the directives of IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi the campaign against narcotics peddlers has further expedited during the last four months.

Different police teams were constituted which raided different places throughout the province and smashed several dens of drug peddlers.

During the special campaign 9703 cases were registered, 10741 narcotics dealers were arrested and a total of 7086.938 kg of narcotics were recovered.

Different contraband drugs recovered in the campaign included 6210.285 kgs marijuana, 503.88 kgs Opium, 324.656 kgs Heroin, 48.158 kgs Ice and 17163 liquor bottles.

During the campaign a large number of accused were convicted from courts which include 3608 in marijuana, 12 in Opium,124 in Herion, 470 in Ice and 434 in liquor.

Likewise in the Newly Merged Districts the police also excelled against the narcotics dealers especially against the Poppy cultivators.

The police beside arresting 82 accused has also eradicated poppy standing crops on 104 Acres of land worth millions of $ dollars (US) in international market.

A total of 60 cases were registered against the Poppy growers in the NMDs and out of 89 nominated accused 82 were nabbed.

The narcotics recovered from them included 858.88 kgs marijuana,118.631 kgs Herion, 115.635 kgs Opium, 3.272 kgs Ice and 25 bottles of liquor.

Besides this standing poppy crops on 4686 Kanals were eradicated successfully.

IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has expressed full satisfaction over the police performance against the narcotics peddlers and has announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police officers and jawans who excelled in the campaign.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Drugs Kyrgystani Som Market From Million

Recent Stories

SMEs confidence plunging due to slowdown: Mian Zah ..

27 seconds ago

Over 700 people are working on Barakah Plant proje ..

1 minute ago

Rupee makes slight recovery against US dollar

8 minutes ago

Over 660 shopkeepers, vendors fined for profiteeri ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy, ANF seize huge cache of crystal dru ..

10 minutes ago

Syrian fighters upping attacks on civilians during ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.