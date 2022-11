KP police notifies transfer of police officers of Hazara

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Wednesday issued transfer orders for various police officers of districts Abbottabad and Mansehra

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Wednesday issued transfer orders for various police officers of districts Abbottabad and Mansehra.

According to the KP police notification, Additional SP Abbottabad Arif Javed transferred to Mansehra as additional SP, Ejaz Ahmed Director Police Training school Mansehra has been transferred to Abbottabad as SP Traffic Warden Abbottabad while Qamar Hayat SP Traffic Warden has been transferred as Director Police Training School Mansehra.

Transferred police officers were directed to take their new charge with immediate effect.