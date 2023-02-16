UrduPoint.com

KP Police Officers Reshuffled

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 02:40 PM

KP police officers reshuffled

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Large-scale transfers and postings were made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police department wherein 14 district police officers were also reshuffled, said a notification issued here on Thursday.

According to the details, police officers of Mansehra, Haripur, Mohmand, Dir Upper and Lower, Nowshera, Kohistan and Shangla were transferred and assigned responsibilities at new stations.

The notification said that Irfan Tariz PSP (BS-19), currently working as District Police Officer Mansehra has been posted as Deputy Commandant Elite Force, KP, Imran Shahid PSP (BS-19), currently working as District Police Officer Haripur has been referred to CPO for further posting, Zahoor Babar PSP (BS-18), currently working as SSP Coordination CCP Peshawar has been posted DPO Mansehra, Abdur Rashid PSP (BS-18), currently working as DPO Mohmand has been put at the disposal of CTD KP for posting, Tariq Suhail PSP (BS-18) currently posted as DPO Upper Dir has been referred to CTD KP for posting, Muhammad Omer Khan PSP (BS-18), currently posted as DPO Nowshera has been posted as DPO Haripur, Muhammad Imran PSP (BS-18), currently working as DPO Shangla has been posted as DPO Kurram, Ikram Ullah PSP (BS-18), posted as DPO Dir Lower has been transferred to Lower Chitral as DPO, Nasir Mehmood PSP (BS-18), currently working as DPO Lower Chitral has been posted as DPO Nowshera, Tariq Iqbal PSP (BS-18), currently working as SSP RRF Peshawar Region has been posted as DPO Dir Lower, Sajjad Ahamd Sahibzada PSP (BS-18), currently working as DPO Charsadda has been posted as DPO Shangla, Muhammad Arif PP (BS-18), working as Director Police school of Explosive Handling Nowshera has been posted DPO Charsadda.

It further added that Muhammad Ayas PP (BS-18), currently working as Additional SP Haripur has been posted DPO Mohmand, Mushtaq Ahmad PP (BS-18), currently working as SP Investigation Dir Lower has been posted as DPO Upper Dir, Muhammad Khalid PP (BS-18), currently working as SP Investigation Lower Chitral has been posted as DPO Upper Kohistan, Tariq Iqbal PP (BS-18), currently working as DPO Kohistan has been put on the disposal of CTD KP for posting, Muhammad Ishtiaq PP (BS-18), currently working as SP Investigation Abbottabad has been posted as DPO Lower Kohistan, Tariq Mehmood PP (BS-18), currently working as DPO Lower Kohistan has been referred to CTD KP for posting, Nazir Khan PP (BS-18), currently working as DPO Orakzai has been posted as DPO Bajaur, Shaukat Ali PP (BS-18), currently working as DPO Bajaur has been posted as Director Police School for Explosive Handling Nowshera, Nazir Ahmad PP (BS-18), currently working as SP CTD Hazara Region, has been posted DPO Orakzai, Abdul Samad PP (BS-18), currently working as DPO Kurram has been transferred and referred to Commandant Elite Force for posting.

