KP Police Pledge Foolproof Security On Christmas

Published December 20, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :With a few days left to Christmas, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police authorities have decided to further beef up the security of churches across the province especially in Peshawar to avert any untoward incident on the grand annual event.

In this regard, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hayatabd, Dr Muhammad Umar along with police officials visited various churches in Pishtakhara area and conducted security audit of the premises.

He took a detailed review of the security cover in and around the churches and suggested extra security measures to ensure safety of the people.

He said the KP police were utilizing all available resources to ensure security of people and their worship places.

He said,"The impartial attitude of the police force with its people regardless of their religious affiliation will help promote religious harmony among people."He added,"The police will provide foolproof security to the Christians and their worship place on the occasion of Christmas."

