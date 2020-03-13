KP Police providing complete protection to tourists: IGP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police force was protecting lives and properties of the people by sacrificing their lives and made it possible to end terrorism in the province besides ensuring writ of the law

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police force was protecting lives and properties of the people by sacrificing their lives and made it possible to end terrorism in the province besides ensuring writ of the law.

These views were expressed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi while briefing the journalists at DPO Office in Swat district on Friday.

He was accompanied by Additional IG Special Branch Akhtar Hayat Khan, DIG Malakanad Mohammad Ejaz Khan, DPO Swat Qasim Ali Khan and other senior police officers.

The IGP informed that few outlaws allegedly involved in target killings have been arrested while arrest of remaining would be made within two week.

He said the police, security forces, journalists and people of Malakand region had played their exemplary role for restoration of peace and their sacrifices would not be let to go waste.

He said the KP Police and Pak-Army were ready to cope with all kinds of challenges. He said tourism industry was being promoted due to peaceful environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and police jawans providing complete protection to national and foreign tourists.

Sanaullah Abbassi said that Special Police Force has been regularized however proposals for merger of Levies Force into KP Police are also under considerations.

On the occasion, Chairman Swat Press Club Shehzad Alam accompanied by other journalists presented traditional Shawl and Pakool (cap) to KP IGP.