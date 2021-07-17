KP Police rendered matchless sacrifices in war against terror, says IGP KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari has said that the officers and Jawans of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have given a new life to the nation by sacrificing their lives in the war against terrorism.

He said that like foreign countries, we should always pay homage to our heroes so that the new generation can follow in their footsteps and serve the country and the nation.

During visit to Shaheed Malik Saad Memorial Sports Trust head office and distributing trophies and cash prizes among the winners and runners-up teams of IG Police U19 cricket Tournament.

Moazzam Jahan Ansari said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa soldiers and officers played an everlasting role in bringing peace to the province. And the new generation will remember the sacrifices of their martyrs and strive for the establishment of a peaceful society which will be prominent in the development of the country and the nation.

He said that all the martyred police officers and Jawans will always be in the hearts of the people.

He said that in the present circumstances, development and promotion of sports and measures to serve the suffering humanity is also important.

IGP said the services rendered by Malik Saad Memorial Sports Trust are commendable.

Moazzam Jah Ansari said that he had heard a lot about the trust but he was happy to know that the trust much work has been done for the development and promotion of sports throughout the province and by setting up sports academies for the young athletes, they are being provided the best facilities to play. This will not only give them a chance to move forward but also provincial and national.

The IG Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also congratulated all the officials of the trust for their outstanding services in the fields of education and health. He said that after taking over the charge of the Co-Chairman of the trust he will try his best to play its due role.

Earlier, the Inspector Earlier IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was briefed on the activities of the Malik Saad Trust and was informed that the trust has so far set up 147 sports academies in 22 districts of the province.

Athletes are provided with sports equipment and uniforms free of cost. Similarly in the fields of education and health People are being served without any discrimination. On this occasion, the co-Chairman of the trust Moazzam Jah Ansari directed the organizers to hold as many sports competitions as possible in remote areas of the country and also give cash prizes to the players.