KP police resolves large number disputes, large scale operations against terrorists : IGP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi on Wednesday said the KPK police had carried out extensive operations against terrorists and drug mafia besides taking initiatives to redress local disputes peacefully.

Police had also arrested culprits even in those areas that were deemed out of their 'purview' besides tracing accused in child violence cases, he said.

Addressing the inaugural session of a five-day training workshop regarding rights of children, women, transgender and minorities here at Malik Saad Police Line, IGP said the police were the guarantor of basic human rights, particularly the rights of children, women, transgender and minorities.

He said performance in this regard would be assumed from the collective response of the members of society.

The workshop, organized in collaboration with a non-government organization, was aimed to create awareness in police personnel regarding rights of children, women and minorities.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operation), Yasir Afridi highlighted the purpose and objectives of the workshop and its session.

He said they were living in the era of competition wherein today is being competed with tomorrow. He said that he can make claim that the present society of KP is standing in better position than past.

The IGP said cases of violence against children reported even 10 years old were also intentionally broadcasted now to create confusion. He welcomed positive criticism on police and hinted at bringing further reforms in police.

He said despite limited resources and other hardships, KP police were performing their professional responsibilities efficiently.

The IGP further said process of reward and punishment was continued in the department and so far over 1000 personnel had been punished, adding there was no such precedent in any other public sector organization.

He said after the merger of tribal districts with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, human rights, particularly the rights of children, women and minorities have been restored.

The police chief said special desks have been established in different police stations to facilitate women, children and minorities.