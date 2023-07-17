KP police stand strong against terrorism: kill 156 terrorists, POs in last six months: IGP told

Stand strong against terrorism, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have killed 156 terrorists and proclaimed offenders (POs) besides arresting 434 terrorists including 26 hardcore terrorists carrying head money during the last six months in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Stand strong against terrorism, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have killed 156 terrorists and proclaimed offenders (POs) besides arresting 434 terrorists including 26 hardcore terrorists carrying head money during the last six months in the province.

As many as 144 police officers were also martyred and 224 were injured in the line of duty during the said period, says a press release.

Besides arresting 1,474 narcotics sellers and 36,923 and recovering 7414 arms, 179,873 rounds in 8004 search and strike operations under the national action plan, the police also arrested 42,910 suspects during 28,657 snap checking.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Gandapor said that anti-state elements and professional criminals would be dealt with iron hands under the country's laws.

In a statement here, the IGP said that hurdles in the way of established peace would not be tolerated and reiterated that provision of people welfare services and protection of life and properties would be ensured to people at their doorsteps.

The high-level meeting presided over by IGP here at the central police office reviewed the law and order situation in the province.

During the meeting, a comprehensive report about the occurrence of crimes and measures taken for its prevention and police performance came under discussion.

The IGP was informed that the counter-terrorism department (CTD) in the last six months arrested accused Shaukat Ullah involved in the killing of DSP Lakki Marwat Iqbal Mohmand and his fellows and other terrorism cases.

The involvement of the gang was confirmed through recovered arms and cellular data after forensic tests and the accused confessed the crime.

The most wanted inter-provincial terrorist, Iqbal alias Bali wanted to Kahara Punjab and KP police in 35 cases, was killed during an encounter with CTD DI Khan.

The facilitator of the Peshawar Police Lines Mosque explosion, Imtiaz son of Ameerzada was arrested by CTD Peshawar and the main accused involved in the target killing of three Sikhs and four ulema were also arrested.

As many as 68 kilograms of explosives, 312 hand grenades, 12 suicide jackets, three RPGs, 68 RPG shells, six shotguns, 51 pistols etc were recovered.

As many as 190,950-kilogram narcotics were recovered and 1,453 FIRs were registered under the anti-narcotics act under which 1474 accused were arrested from whom custody 17,273 857 kilogram hashish, 973.871 kg heroine, 758 204 kg opium, 943.296 kg ice and 3168 liquor bottles were recovered.

Besides the seizure of arms and ammunition and Pakistani Currency, 10,220 proclaimed offenders were arrested and 50 were killed in police encounters. Similarly, 1230 Afghan refugees were arrested for illegal stay charged under the foreign act and 420 persons for illegal use of loudspeakers.

Rs114,793,000 fine was recovered after 619,575 vehicles were challen.