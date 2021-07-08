KP Police successfully combating crimes: IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari Thursday said, the KP police not only successfully combating crimes, but also strengthening its soft image by showing excellent performance in sports

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari Thursday said, the KP police not only successfully combating crimes, but also strengthening its soft image by showing excellent performance in sports.

He was addressing the KP police football team at his office, which had recently won All Pakistan Khalid Iqbal Flood Light football Tournament.

The Tournament was played at Afzal Abad, Mansehra. A total of 32 teams took part in the tournament from all over the country.

The final of the tournament was played between the teams of KP police and Wah Cantt.

Both teams scored three goals each till the end of standard time of the match. KP police scored golden goal during extra time and won the tournament. KP police team captain Tariq completed his hat trick by scoring three goals in a row.

The IGP while appreciating the team promised that talented players of KP police would be provided maximum opportunities to excel in sports. In the end, the IGP generously distributed cash reward of (Rs. 200,000) and commendation certificates among the players.