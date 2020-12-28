UrduPoint.com
KP Police Terminates Four Employees In Amir Tehkalay Case

27 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:10 PM





PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :In pursuance of recommendations made by judicial commission, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Monday terminated four policemen in the case of torture and humiliation of a citizen, Amir Tehkalay, in police custody.

In a notification issued by SSP Operation here, the dismissed policemen included Ex-SHO Tehkal SI Imran-ud-Din, Constable Tauseef, Constable Naeem and Ex-SHO Agha Mir Jani Shah (Yakkatoot) SI Shehriyar Ahmad.

The judicial commission, headed by Justice Lal Jan Khattak, was constituted after the incident news went viral on social media and people staged protests in different areas against the police.

After completing probe in the incident, four employees of police department have been terminated from their services.

Meanwhile CCPO Abbas Ahsan said that any personnel found involved in illegal activities would not be spared.

He said police department was striving hard for restoration of people's confidence in security forces.

