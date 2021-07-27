UrduPoint.com
KP Police To Commemorate 1st August As 'Youm-e-Ghaziyan Police'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari has announced to commemorate 1st August as "Youm-e-Ghaziyan Police" of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police every year.

He made this announcement while chairing video conference to finalize arrangements for Youm-e-Ghaziyan Police here on Tuesday. All Regional Police Officers (RPOs) attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the IGP said that all the ghazis had fought to establish permanent peace in the province and they had never cared about their lives. People normally pay homage to martyrs and tend to forget their ghazis, who have survived serious injuries.

He said that police leadership has decided to acknowledge their services by celebrating 1st August as their day.

IGP directed police officers to remain in touch with these brave policemen and to resolve their problems. He further directed the Regional Police Officers to invite all the ghazis and their families in specially arranged programs in connection with Yum-e-Ghaziyan Police. He asked the officers to reward their jawans and officers.

He said that a special desk has been established to resolve their problems and directed the officers monitor its performance.

IGP reiterated that holding such events have positive effect on the morale of the force and pledged that the services of the Ghazis would never be forgotten.

