KP police to observe Police Martyrs' Day on Aug 4

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Like every year the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on August 4 will mark Police Martyr's day to pay homage and tribute to the police officials for rendering sacrifices in the line of duty across province.

In Tank and Dera Ismail Khan the commemorations of the "Yaum-e- Shuhada" began a week ago ahead of the major event to be held on August 4.

"As a sequel of commemorations of the day, in Tank South Waziristan and DI Khan districts, the events are being held while the preparedness for the major event was in full swing", said a spokesperson for the Dera police Imtiaz Ahmad on Wednesday.

The DPO Tank Waqar Ahmad along with senior officials of the police department visited the residences and families of their martyred colleagues and presented gifts to children of the martyrs.

The visiting Police officials laid wreaths on the graves of Martyred police jawans. A contingent of police cops presented salutes to their graves in recognition of their sacrifices for the protection of the citizens.

The DPO and officials offered Fateha for departed souls of the martyrs. Earlier, DPO Waqar Ahmad who was accompanied by DSP investigation Yasir Aman, DSP Inam Khan Gandapur, DSP Ghulam Hussain Bangash. The police officials also held a walk to highlight the importance of the commemoration events. The participants of the march were also joined by the members of civil society and people from all walks of life.

The participants of the walk marched through the roads with banners and placards inscribed with the slogans pertaining to affirmed commitment to counter terrorism in all its forms.

In line with maintaining effective commemorations Dera police have organized local events which are being joined largely by the people including members of civil society across the district.

Regional Police Officer Shaukat Abbas and District Police Officer Captain Najmul Hasnain have issued special directives to ensure observance of the events of commemorations in its true manner.