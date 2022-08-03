UrduPoint.com

KP Police To Observe Police Martyrs' Day On Aug 4

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2022 | 09:29 PM

KP police to observe Police Martyrs' Day on Aug 4

Like every year the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on August 4 will mark Police Martyr's day to pay homage and tribute to the police officials for rendering sacrifices in the line of duty across province

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Like every year the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on August 4 will mark Police Martyr's day to pay homage and tribute to the police officials for rendering sacrifices in the line of duty across province.

In Tank and Dera Ismail Khan the commemorations of the "Yaum-e- Shuhada" began a week ago ahead of the major event to be held on August 4.

"As a sequel of commemorations of the day, in Tank South Waziristan and DI Khan districts, the events are being held while the preparedness for the major event was in full swing", said a spokesperson for the Dera police Imtiaz Ahmad on Wednesday.

The DPO Tank Waqar Ahmad along with senior officials of the police department visited the residences and families of their martyred colleagues and presented gifts to children of the martyrs.

The visiting Police officials laid wreaths on the graves of Martyred police jawans. A contingent of police cops presented salutes to their graves in recognition of their sacrifices for the protection of the citizens.

The DPO and officials offered Fateha for departed souls of the martyrs. Earlier, DPO Waqar Ahmad who was accompanied by DSP investigation Yasir Aman, DSP Inam Khan Gandapur, DSP Ghulam Hussain Bangash. The police officials also held a walk to highlight the importance of the commemoration events. The participants of the march were also joined by the members of civil society and people from all walks of life.

The participants of the walk marched through the roads with banners and placards inscribed with the slogans pertaining to affirmed commitment to counter terrorism in all its forms.

In line with maintaining effective commemorations Dera police have organized local events which are being joined largely by the people including members of civil society across the district.

Regional Police Officer Shaukat Abbas and District Police Officer Captain Najmul Hasnain have issued special directives to ensure observance of the events of commemorations in its true manner.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society Dera Ismail Khan Tank March August Event All From

Recent Stories

Ulema, Mashaikh pay tribute to Chief Minister Punj ..

Ulema, Mashaikh pay tribute to Chief Minister Punjab

16 seconds ago
 US envoy heading to Vienna to resume Iran nuclear ..

US envoy heading to Vienna to resume Iran nuclear talks

17 seconds ago
 CDA-DWP approves Margalla Hills Sanctuary Park

CDA-DWP approves Margalla Hills Sanctuary Park

19 seconds ago
 Funeral prayers of cops martyred in hand grenade b ..

Funeral prayers of cops martyred in hand grenade blast offered

20 seconds ago
 Police ensuring foolproof security for Muharram

Police ensuring foolproof security for Muharram

4 minutes ago
 EU's ambassador to Pakistan calls on Minister Riaz ..

EU's ambassador to Pakistan calls on Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.