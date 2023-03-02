KP Police to provide all possible security to Chinese: IG KP

IG Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan on Thursday said Pakistan-China relations are higher than mountains, deeper than the ocean and sweeter than honey and both countries have supported each other in every difficult time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :IG Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan on Thursday said Pakistan-China relations are higher than mountains, deeper than the ocean and sweeter than honey and both countries have supported each other in every difficult time; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police will provide all possible security to the Chinese throughout the province.

He expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to China Window, a Chinese Cultural Center established in Peshawar. The IG Police was briefed about the security of China Window. He visited various galleries related to Chinese culture and expressed deep interest in them.

Talking to the media, Akhtar Hayat Khan said that the CPEC is a project for the development and prosperity of Pakistan, while the ongoing projects in KP will provide employment to the local people and the economy will also be strengthened.

IG said in this regard, he especially visited Rashkai Special Economic Zone, while the relevant regional police officers across the province have reviewed the issues related to the security of the Chinese working on the various projects and all possible measures are being taken in this regard.

Akhtar Hayat Khan said that in view of the popularity of digital media and the importance of the Chinese language the youth should be encouraged to take advantage of this most important medium and should learn the Chinese language, it is commendable that the National Commission for Technical and Vocational Training NAVTTC and UNHCR, training was organized in the China Window, which will yield very important results in the future.

The IG Police described the establishment of the Chinese Cultural and Information Center in Peshawar with the support of the Chinese Embassy as a centre of excellence. He said that it is commendable that a large number of people have visited this state-of-the-art centre to learn about the culture of their brotherly neighbouring country, China. Earlier, IG Police distributed certificates amongst participants of the Digital Media and Chinese Language course Course organized by the China Window.

On this occasion, China Window Administrator Amjad Aziz Malik informed the IG Police about the training course.