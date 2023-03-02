UrduPoint.com

KP Police To Provide All Possible Security To Chinese: IG KP

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 09:14 PM

KP Police to provide all possible security to Chinese: IG KP

IG Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan on Thursday said Pakistan-China relations are higher than mountains, deeper than the ocean and sweeter than honey and both countries have supported each other in every difficult time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :IG Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan on Thursday said Pakistan-China relations are higher than mountains, deeper than the ocean and sweeter than honey and both countries have supported each other in every difficult time; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police will provide all possible security to the Chinese throughout the province.

He expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to China Window, a Chinese Cultural Center established in Peshawar. The IG Police was briefed about the security of China Window. He visited various galleries related to Chinese culture and expressed deep interest in them.

Talking to the media, Akhtar Hayat Khan said that the CPEC is a project for the development and prosperity of Pakistan, while the ongoing projects in KP will provide employment to the local people and the economy will also be strengthened.

IG said in this regard, he especially visited Rashkai Special Economic Zone, while the relevant regional police officers across the province have reviewed the issues related to the security of the Chinese working on the various projects and all possible measures are being taken in this regard.

Akhtar Hayat Khan said that in view of the popularity of digital media and the importance of the Chinese language the youth should be encouraged to take advantage of this most important medium and should learn the Chinese language, it is commendable that the National Commission for Technical and Vocational Training NAVTTC and UNHCR, training was organized in the China Window, which will yield very important results in the future.

The IG Police described the establishment of the Chinese Cultural and Information Center in Peshawar with the support of the Chinese Embassy as a centre of excellence. He said that it is commendable that a large number of people have visited this state-of-the-art centre to learn about the culture of their brotherly neighbouring country, China. Earlier, IG Police distributed certificates amongst participants of the Digital Media and Chinese Language course Course organized by the China Window.

On this occasion, China Window Administrator Amjad Aziz Malik informed the IG Police about the training course.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police China Visit CPEC Media All UNHCR Employment National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai International Boa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai International Boat Show 2023

14 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused of minor ..

Court awards life imprisonment to accused of minor girl's sexual assault

19 minutes ago
 Concocted story about plot to kill Imran Khan is r ..

Concocted story about plot to kill Imran Khan is ridiculous: Minister for Inform ..

19 minutes ago
 Govt. to take strict action against those making p ..

Govt. to take strict action against those making propaganda against national ins ..

19 minutes ago
 Balochistan a beautiful place where people live wi ..

Balochistan a beautiful place where people live with love and peace : IG Khaliq

19 minutes ago
 HBL sponsored PSL to highlight positive image of P ..

HBL sponsored PSL to highlight positive image of Pakistan: Ali Habib

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.