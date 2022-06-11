UrduPoint.com

KP Police To Purchase Drones For Patrolling, Aerial Surveillance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2022 | 06:26 PM

KP police to purchase drones for patrolling, aerial surveillance

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has decided to purchase drones to enhance patrolling and to conduct aerial surveillance of targeted venues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has decided to purchase drones to enhance patrolling and to conduct aerial surveillance of targeted venues.

In a press statement issued by Central Police Office, the step has been taken as part of measures to introduce modern policing. The estimated cost of the project was Rs 50 Million under which drones, cameras and copters would be purchased.

The policemen would be provided necessary training to operate the most modern drone system.

In the first phase, the drones for aerial surveillance would be used at Mardan, Bannu, D I Khan, Abbottabad, Swat and Kohat districts and later the facility would be extended to other parts of the province after monitoring the results.

The police department needed helicopters for aerial surveillance during peaceful observance of Ashura and other important religious and national events. After installation of drones, KP police would be in a better position to enhance security measures.

