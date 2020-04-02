UrduPoint.com
KP Police To Seek One Month Salary Bonus For Corona Duty Staff

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:26 PM

KP Police to seek one month salary bonus for corona duty staff

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi Thursday said that soon the department would send a summary to provincial government for payment of one month salary bonus to police officials performing corona duty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi Thursday said that soon the department would send a summary to provincial government for payment of one month salary bonus to police officials performing corona duty.

In a video link address to police official deployed at quarantine centers in different districts of the province, he appreciated the police officials for performing duty as frontline force along with doctors, nurses, paramedics and other field staff.

He said all these officials are real heroes of the nation and their services would be remembered in the days to come.

The police chief directed police staff deployed at quarantine centers to treat all the people especially corona patients with kindness. He said KP police were performing their duty with dedication and devotion in this difficult time.

