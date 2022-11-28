KP police, UNDP organize training on gender based crimes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police delivered one-of-its-kind, five-day training on gender-responsive policing for men and women officers from KP police.

The training was conducted under the "Deliver Justice Project" funded by the European Union (EU), and jointly implemented by UNDP, UNODC and UN WOMEN.

The objective of the training was to sensitize police officers, on gender-based crimes, and build their capacity to effectively curb and respond to violence against women and other gender minorities at the community level.

The training was attended by police women and men in the ranks of Foot Constables to Sub-inspectors, from Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram and Khyber in KP. The training curriculum was tailored to cover different aspects of gender-based violence (GBV), the treatment of GBV survivors, and how the core policing services (first response, basic investigation, evidence collection and more) could be improved to meet gender needs.

The training was opened by Dr Quraish Khan, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Directorate of Training, KP Police. He is a nominee for this year's UN Women Champion Award. In his opening remarks, Dr Khan reiterated, "Gender-responsive policing is key to making our law enforcement systems inclusive, and we are thankful to UNDP and the EU for supporting us in achieving this essential goal.

" On the last day of the training, certificates were awarded to the participants. The ceremony was virtually attended by Chamila Hemmathagama, Programme Manager, Rule of Law Programme, UNDP. In her closing remarks, she said, "UNDP is very pleased to partner with KP Police and the EU to advance efforts in gender-responsive security sector governance in the region.

This training, therefore, is a very important intervention in taking this work forward and UNDP will continue to play an active role in our joint efforts in fostering secure, and safer communities in KP." Under the "Deliver Justice Programme," UNDP is also working with KP Police to develop its first Gender Strategy to make KP Police a more inclusive workplace for all genders.

The "Deliver Justice programme" is funded by the EU and it aims to support reform processes to ensure the delivery of people-centred justice, enhance access to justice for all, particularly women and less privileged groups and improve service delivery of the security sector in line with constitutional safeguards and international standards in KP and the Merged Districts and in Balochistan.