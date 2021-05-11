KP Politicians to celebrate Eid with simplicity

Political leadership in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday announced to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitar with simplicity to ensure observance of corona preventive SOPs by them and party workers

Almost all the political leadership of different political parties issued instructions to their party workers to stay at homes during Eid to protect them and other from corona infection.

They also instructed party workers to avoid sitting in Hujras (male guest houses) in groups and not to go to the places of public gatherings.

Member National Assembly and Central Leader of Awami National Party (ANP), Amir Haider Hoti has informed party workers that there will be no ceremony in connection with Eid celebrations at Wali Bagh in Charsadda and Hoti House in Mardan.

In a message on social media, Amir Haider Hoti intimated party workers for not visiting houses of party leaders for exchanging Eid greetings.

Provincial President of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Sikhander Sherpao also informed his party workers that the planned ceremony at Watan Kor on Eid occasion has been canceled for ensuring safety of workers and leaders as well.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) instructed his party workers to stay at homes on Eid and follow the set SOPs for protecting themselves and others from deadly infection.

President Pakistan People Party (PPP) KP, Hamayun Khan also advised party activists to follow SOPs of wearing face mask and avoiding public gatherings.

He said corona infection has become much dangerous and people should take care for their own safety and of other people.

Maulana Atta--ul-Haq Darwaish of JUI(F) also issued similar instructions to party workers and requested them to take corona infection serious and follow preventive measures.