KP positioned as gateway between central, South Asia; Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, participated as the chief guest at the opening session of the "Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit 2025" held on Wednesday in Islamabad.

The session was attended by leading economic experts, investors, and members of the business community, including Nutshell Group founder Muhammad Zafar Ahsan.

In his keynote address, Governor Kundi welcomed the summit, calling it a significant platform for learning from global leaders and exploring partnerships.

“In a time of global uncertainty, technological advancement, and rapid change, we must move forward with collective wisdom, innovation, and resilience,” he said, emphasizing the province’s transformation into a center of economic activity.

Governor Kundi stressed that economic development is not solely the responsibility of governments or corporate leaders, but a shared journey for all.

He urged stakeholders to turn challenges into opportunities through collaboration and strategic vision.

Highlighting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's historical importance, Kundi said that the province has long served as a bridge between Central and South Asia, and continues to offer immense potential in trade, culture, and development.

"Peace is the foundation of our prosperity," he said. "With improved security, we are witnessing economic growth. Our province is transitioning from a conflict-affected region to an emerging economic hub.

Concluding his address, Governor Kundi invited the international community to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and become partners in its progress. “Let us make KP a shining example where determination, opportunity, and vision come together to create new pathways of development,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, has said that the province holds immense potential for tourism, and the growing interest of international investors is a clear sign of Pakistan’s improving global image.

He made these remarks during a dinner hosted in honor of the Malam Jabba International Advisory Board.

Expressing optimism, Governor Kundi said such initiatives would pave the way for sustainable development in Pakistan. He praised the visit of the International Advisory board to Islamabad and highlighted the importance of efforts being made to promote winter sports and skiing resorts in the country.

“These projects are not only instrumental in introducing Pakistan’s tourism potential to the world but also play a crucial role in strengthening the local economy and creating employment opportunities for the youth,” he added.

Governor Kundi emphasized that enhancing facilities like the Malam Jabba Resort reflects a promising future for international tourism in the region, aligning with broader economic and cultural development goals.