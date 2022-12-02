UrduPoint.com

KP PPP Panel Accords Feasibility For Yarik-Bannu Link Road Construction

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 09:13 PM

KP PPP panel accords feasibility for Yarik-Bannu Link Road construction

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the construction of Yarik-Bannu Link Road of vital importance for the development of the southern districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the construction of Yarik-Bannu Link Road of vital importance for the development of the southern districts of the province.

"Yarik-Bannu Link Road will boost trade activities besides providing comfortable transportation facilities to people of Bannu, Karak, Waziristan and adjoining areas," he said.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Private Partnership Committee accorded approval to the commercial cum financial feasibility for Yarik Bannu Link Road on Public Private Partnership mode, which met here on Friday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

While briefing the forum on various aspects of Yarik-Bannu Link Road, the official said that the 42 kilometer long Yarik-Bannu Link Road will be constructed from Indus Highway to Kallur connecting Hakla-Yarik Di Khan motorway.

It will incur an estimated cost of Rs 15.6 billion including the land acquisition cost. Other features of the two-lane link road include construction of two flyovers, three RCC bridges, and two interchanges.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister said that the incumbent provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf is improving the network of roads infrastructure across the province with the aim to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a transit hub and making it a center for trade activities.

He directed the quarters concerned to expedite physical work on Swat Motorway Phase 2 and ensure achievement of targets as per stipulated timelines.

The Chief Minister said that the development of Malakand region is directly associated with Swat Motorway Phase 2, which will prove to be a game-changer in exploiting the tourism potential in the region. He added that the said project is equally important for the population on both sides of the Swat River, which on completion will usher in a new era of development in the area.

According to details, the 80 kilometers long Swat Motorway Phase 2 is being constructed from Chakdara Interchange to Fatehpur. Initially, Swat Motorway Phase 2 will consist of 4 lanes which will be extendable to six lanes. Other features of the project include construction of nine interchanges, eight bridges on the Swat River and link roads on need basis.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the participants of the meeting, said that the Swat motorway project is one of the mega projects of the province and the provincial government will utilize all available resources for its timely completion.

Provincial Minister for Law Fazal Shakoor Khan, advisor to CM on Communications and works Riaz Khan, Chief Secretary Dr. Shehzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, concerned administrative secretaries and other members of the PPP Committee attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Bannu Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Motorway Road Fatehpur Karak Malakand Hub All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

NA speaker condoles demise of MNA's brother

NA speaker condoles demise of MNA's brother

11 seconds ago
 South Korea v Portugal World Cup starting line-ups ..

South Korea v Portugal World Cup starting line-ups

13 seconds ago
 Suarez back in Uruguay line-up to face Ghana

Suarez back in Uruguay line-up to face Ghana

14 seconds ago
 329 sub inspectors promoted

329 sub inspectors promoted

20 seconds ago
 Punjab govt decides to allot ownership rights to K ..

Punjab govt decides to allot ownership rights to Katchi Abadis residents

19 minutes ago
 US Forces in Lithuania Switch From Deterrence to C ..

US Forces in Lithuania Switch From Deterrence to Combat Mode - Lithuanian Chief ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.