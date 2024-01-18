Open Menu

KP-PRC Starts Rehabilitation Drive For Flood Affectees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024

KP-PRC starts rehabilitation drive for flood affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chapter Habib Malik Orakzai said that the PRC has started rehabilitation drive for flood victims of district DI Khan to provide compensation 2100 affected families.

In a media statement issued here he said, "KP-PRC has initiated registration drive in district DI Khan under the first phase."

"Rs 6.72 million would be provided to 2100 registered families in cash, while cattle and motorcycle loaders would be provided to them in the second phase," he added.

Habib Malik said that the affected families were still facing hardship due to extreme weather conditions and need assistance for their rehabilitation and resettlement.

