KP prepares plan for promotion of tourism in upcoming season

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ):Integrated Tourism Contingency Plan has been prepared to put in place necessary arrangements for the possible opening of tourist activities during the upcoming season in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Under the Contingency Plan, Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) have been drafted for the industry in the COVID era which will soon be notified after approval of a joint committee of Health, Tourism, Relief and Planning Departments.

It was told in a meeting held here on Wednesday to review preparations for the upcoming tourism season with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the chair.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the progress on the establishment of Integrated Tourist Zones (ITZs) in the province and other development schemes initiated for the promotion of tourism with special focus on the projects related to road infrastructures in the touristic spots of the province.

Besides, Secretary Tourism, Secretary Communication and Works, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Managing Director Tourism, other relevant high ups attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that under the Contingency Plan tenders have been floated for the establishment of Tourist Facilitation Hub, Portable Toilets and Rest Areas whereas all the relevant departments, Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have been taken on-board to implement the Contingency Plan.

Regarding the progress on road infrastructure projects in the touristic sites it was updated that under the World Bank assisted KITE Project, Feasibility Study, detailed Engineering design and Construction Supervision of 24-Kilometer Thandiani Road expansion, 23-Kilometer Mankyal to Badha Setirai Road, 45- Kilometer Shishikoh to Madaklasht Road and 35-Kilometer Supat Valley Road has been finalized.

Similarly, five different roads with a total length of 60-Kilometer and nine different roads in Malakand division with a total length of 50 Kilometer in Hazara Division have been included in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) of the provincial government.

The meeting was further informed that four different sites had been identified for the establishment of Integrated Tourist Zone in the province which includes Ganool in Mansehra, Mankyal in Swat, Madaklasht in Chitral and Thandiani in Abbottabad. It was added that six more sites had been identified in Hazara and Malakand Division for ITZs under the CPEC Project.

The Chief Minister termed the promotion of tourism as one of the top priorities of his government and said that result-oriented steps are being taken under a well devised and Integrated Plan for the purpose. He directed the concerned authorities to ensure timely completion of all the projects launched for the uplift of tourism sector in the province.