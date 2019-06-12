UrduPoint.com
KP Present People-friendly, Surplus Budget: Shaukat Ali Yousafzai

KP present people-friendly, surplus budget: Shaukat Ali Yousafzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that the provincial budget would be people-friendly and surplus.

Talking to media here Wednesday, he said that the KP government has decided to reduce the salaries of provincial ministers by 10 percent and the minimum wage has been kept Rs.17500 while developmental budget for the province has been increased.

The information minister said that the decision of reduction in the salaries of ministers has been taken due to economic problems. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan have given clear instructions to reduce the government expenses.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the budget for next financial year would be the best one. Cuts in different taxes have been proposed. He said that it would not be a deficit budget, rather a surplus budget.

In response to a question, Shaukat Yousafzai said that the Federal government has announced 10 percent increased the salaries of government employees from Grade 1 to Grade 16, which would also be implemented by the provincial government too.

