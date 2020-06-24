KP presents a balanced budget despite exigent circumstances: Jhagra

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra Wednesday said despite exigent circumstance due to coronavirus, the provincial government presented a balanced budget by allocating extra outlay for development works and per-capita expenditures in health sector.

Responding to Oppositions' queries and objections over KP budget 2020-21 in provincial assembly, Jhagra said the budget was more apposite and superior than other provinces with regard to allocations of extra funds under different heads.

Though, he said the economy of the whole world was affected by coronavirus spread and we too were faced with unfavorable situation wherein keeping in balance the development outlay of 2020-21 budget with previous budget was not possible but we succeeded in doing so.

The KP budget, he said, was earning praises as its development outlay, per-capita development expenditures, increase in health budget and reforms agenda was above all the other provinces. He said endorsement of an independent review report conducted on all provincial budgets was a testimony to my words.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the health budget has a year by year increase of 43 percent, which is unprecedented.

"We have not compromised on our development budget and built 15 new hospitals in the last 5 years, 3500 beds have been added to the existing setups while the health sector has taken on a new dimension and direction under the MTI Act," he mentioned.

He said 2,000 health professionals had been recruited to fight the coronavirus pandemic, while 18,000 health professionals had registered under the Locum scheme.

Referring to Net Hydel Profit (NHP), he said the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was actively involved in the matter and constantly in touch with the Federal government. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa used to receive Rs three billion a month from the center, he said and added the issue is now under consideration which would hopefully be resolved very soon.

He said the ban on the supply of wheat and flour to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Punjab had been lifted and all check posts set up for this purpose had also been removed.

Responding to a question from an opposition lawmaker, Taimur Jhagra said more should be spent in education sector on the management and teaching staff as they were directly related to service delivery and promotion of education. Recruitment was being done on merit through NTS and there has been no political influence.

In addition to setting up 500 community schools in the province, we were working with the private sector for improving and strengthening poor performing schools and launching second shift schools.

Taimur Jhagra said Karak and Kohat were getting gas royalty and other districts were also being provided full portions of their Annual Development Program (ADP).

The minister informed the members that the provincial government was paying equal attention towards the Constituencies of the opposition members the same as those of the government members, and every district was getting its due share in the ADP.

Addressing the assembly session, he said that more development budget had been spent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year as compared to Sindh and Punjab and the funds received from the center and the revenue generated by the province had been completely spent.

He vehemently denied the allegation that the development budget in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not been spent and has lapsed. In response to a question, he said that most of the corona patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were inclined towards government hospitals and our hospitals were performing better than the government hospitals of any other province.

Responding to a question from a female MP, Jhagra said that several social welfare and women empowerment projects had been included in the budget. He also clarified that no female member of the provincial assembly had approached him regarding any plan or suggestion related to the welfare of women.

Taimur Jhagra said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was the government that spent the most on its people. The per capita development expenditure of the province was Rs 8957 which is the highest in the whole country. Next in line is Sindh province which is spending Rs 4867 per capita.