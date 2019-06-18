KP presents Supplementary Budget of Rs.27.92bn for FY 2018-19

The Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Khan Jhagra Tuesday presented a Supplementary Budget of Rs.27.925 billion for outgoing financial year 2018-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Khan Jhagra Tuesday presented a Supplementary Budget of Rs.27.925 billion for outgoing financial year 2018-19.

The Article 124 of the Constitution of Pakistan allows the provincial government to provide funds in case the allocated amount in the budget is either insufficient or have spent additional amount. However, its formal approval from the provincial assembly is must.

Presenting the supplementary budget, the provincial minister said that the current revenue expenditure in the budget for financial year 2018-19 was estimated at Rs.430 billion. But, in the revised expenditure it remained nearly Rs.403 billion that was less than the total revised current expenditure.

However, in cases of some grants objects higher amount was spent or within or new allocations have been for the new objects due to which the volume of the current expenditure of the supplementary budget reached to Rs.12.827 billion, whose ratification from the budget was necessary.

The details an additional expenditure revealed that an amount of Rs.55.513 million was incurred by the provincial assembly, Home Affairs (Rs.1.03 million), Administration & Justice (Rs.1.1653 billion), Communication & Works (Rs.20.280 million), Public Health Engineering (Rs.1.067 billion), Wildlife (Rs.82.252 million), Irrigation (343.776 million), Pension (Rs.9.342 billion), Debt Servicing/ Loan from Federal government (Rs.810 million) and another miscellaneous amount of Rs.

4370/- respectively.

The amount was spent on the purchase of plant and machinery for provincial assembly, payment of allowances, postage & telegraph, utilities, Traveling Allowance (TA), stationery and repair of equipment and maintenance by Home Affairs Department.

The Administration of Justice Department was released an amount of Rs.1.165 billion for creation of new vacancies for Peshawar High Court, district judiciary and newly merged districts (NMDs), provision of grants to bar association, repair of building, TA, POL and purchase of stationery, computers and IT equipment, payment of rent, utility bills, purchase of vehicles and furniture and other expenditures.

The highest amount of Rs.9.342 billion was released for payments in head of increase in pension and payment of pension while another additional amount of Rs.810 million was released for retiring of the loans obtained from the federal government.

Regarding supplementary development budget, the provincial minister said that the annual development budget for the financial year 2018-19 was Rs.108.90 billion that after revision climbed to Rs.121.16 billion that shows an increase of Rs.12.26 billion. However, the federal government provided Rs.3.498 billion for the schemes initiated under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and the provincial government additional funds for timely completion and acceleration of work on schemes. Therefore, for the purpose, the provincial government presenting a supplementary development budget of Rs.15.097 billion.