KP Press Registrar Visits Press Printing In Swat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:41 PM

KP Press Registrar visits Press Printing in Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Press Registrar Ata-ul-Haq along with Regional Information Officer Swat Ibn e Amin and Assistant Hussain Ali Wednesday visited various printing presses working in Mingora city.

The delegation had a detailed meeting with the President of the Press Association including the press owners in the city. During the visit, Ata-ul-Haq listened to the problems of the owners of various presses and assured them that all the problems being faced by the printing presses of Swat would be rectified immediately.

He urged the printing press owners that under the Provincial Law of 2013, registration of all printing presses in the province is mandatory and printing presses, which do not register under the said Act, are not required to do so. He directed the owners of printing presses to register their printing presses with the Regional Information Office, Swat.

Meanwhile, the Press Registrar also visited the Regional Information Office, Swat. He reviewed the registration of printing presses in the region and other office matters.

