KP prisons go digital; inmates to connect with visitors online: Advisor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Advisor for Prisons, Humayun Khan, on Thursday, said that the prison system has been fully digitalized across the province. Not only have in-person meetings been streamlined, but an online visitation system has also been introduced.

Through the system, relatives of inmates can hold online meetings from any part of the world, at any time, including on weekends. Even inmates in different prisons can communicate with each other.

He expressed these views while talking with the newly elected cabinet of Timergara District Bar Association, led by President Advocate Saleem Khan and a delegation from Dir Welfare Organization, led by Senior Vice President Ghulam Hussain Ghazi.

The Bar delegation discussed a grant for the Bar, other issues facing lawyers, developmental projects in Dir District, and prison reforms in detail.

A delegation from the Dir Welfare Organization discussed developmental projects in Dir district and welfare of residents.

Regarding development projects in Dir, Humayun Khan stated that tenders for six-kilometer Laramah Tunnel from Chakdara to Rabat and 29-kilometer motorway upto Dir Khas will be advertised within next couple of months.

The projects will cost Rs. 60 billion. Once completed, the travel time to Lowari Tunnel will be reduced from three hours to just 25 minutes.

The Advisor for Prisons also revealed that 200 kanals of land have been acquired in Zolm Kot for construction of a central jail in Malakand Division. Similarly, land has been acquired in Gandigar for a district jail in Upper Dir, and construction will begin soon.

He added that establishment of Dir University and installation of equipment at Timergara Medical College are progressing and will be completed soon. Urban beautification projects in both Lower and Upper Dir are also underway, including the development of a large public park in Chakdara.

Humayun Khan assured the delegation that elected representatives of Dir Bar are fully committed to public service and will never betray the trust placed in them.

APP/hsb/