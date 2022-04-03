KP Prisons IG hails holding of sports festival inside various jails

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prisons Khalid Abbas Khan Sunday said that training of soldiers on modern lines was an important requirement for making prisons a truly public facilitating department.

The role of prison staff was of utmost importance for the benefit of the people, he said and added that the sports festivals have also been organized in different jails of the province to provide mental development and recreational opportunities to the inmates of the jails.

Hundreds of inmates were completing different educational degrees including Masters, Nazra and Matric every year, which will lead to a positive change in attitudes after their release from prisons.

The IG promised that he would do his best to bring this academy on par with the national academy of other forces.

He expressed these views on the occasion of passing out parades of youths at Prisoners Staff Training Academy, Haripur and later on a visit to Central Jail, Haripur.

On his arrival at the academy, the prison police saluted the IG prisons where the Prisons Chief also distributed certificates and prizes among the young men who completed the course and showed excellent performance.

On the occasion of his visit to Central Jail, Haripur, the Prisons IG inspected the barracks of women prisoners, listened to their problems and distributed Ramzan packages among them. Apart from inspecting the children's premises, they also distributed clothes and cash among the children. The prisons also announced a two-month special discount for inmates during the visit.