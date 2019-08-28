KP producing 45000 barrel oil, 400 mln MMCFD gas on daily basis: Chief Minister Adviser

(@FahadShabbir)

Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan Wednesday informed that KP province was producing 45000 barrel oil, 400 MMCFD gas and 830 ton LPG on daily basis

Presiding over a high level meeting here, he said that the construction work on 20 new blocks in oil and gas sectors were underway and directed KP Oil and Gas Company to expedite work on all blocks.

Briefing the minister, the chief of oil and gas company of the province Osman Ghani told that the company was working on six new blocks each in Barthai, Paizu, Kulachi, Paharpur, Karak North and Peshawar East, adding these blocks were expected to contribute billion of rupees as revenue to national kitty.

Additional Secretary and Project Director Karak Petroleum Institute Iftikhar Marwat informed the minister that classes in newly established Petroleum Institute would start while a site has been identified for construction of permanent building for the institute. He said it would be the first institution of its kind in the country.

On the occasion the meeting reviewed production capacity of KP oil and gas company where the Minister directed KPOGCL to nominate focal persons for all the blocks.