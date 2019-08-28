UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Producing 45000 Barrel Oil, 400 Mln MMCFD Gas On Daily Basis: Chief Minister Adviser

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 06:44 PM

KP producing 45000 barrel oil, 400 mln MMCFD gas on daily basis: Chief Minister Adviser

Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan Wednesday informed that KP province was producing 45000 barrel oil, 400 MMCFD gas and 830 ton LPG on daily basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan Wednesday informed that KP province was producing 45000 barrel oil, 400 MMCFD gas and 830 ton LPG on daily basis.

Presiding over a high level meeting here, he said that the construction work on 20 new blocks in oil and gas sectors were underway and directed KP Oil and Gas Company to expedite work on all blocks.

Briefing the minister, the chief of oil and gas company of the province Osman Ghani told that the company was working on six new blocks each in Barthai, Paizu, Kulachi, Paharpur, Karak North and Peshawar East, adding these blocks were expected to contribute billion of rupees as revenue to national kitty.

Additional Secretary and Project Director Karak Petroleum Institute Iftikhar Marwat informed the minister that classes in newly established Petroleum Institute would start while a site has been identified for construction of permanent building for the institute. He said it would be the first institution of its kind in the country.

On the occasion the meeting reviewed production capacity of KP oil and gas company where the Minister directed KPOGCL to nominate focal persons for all the blocks.

Related Topics

Peshawar LPG Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Oil Karak SITE Gas All Billion

Recent Stories

UAE a regional pioneer in women&#039;s empowerment ..

31 seconds ago

PBIF calls for improved laws to contain power thef ..

6 minutes ago

Top 3 Democratic Candidates Beat Trump by More Tha ..

4 minutes ago

Traders delegation visit Islamabad Chamber of Comm ..

4 minutes ago

Short composition of trains irk rail passengers

4 minutes ago

Sindh's first Forensic DNA Lab established at Dr P ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.