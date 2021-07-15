KP proposed Rs37,476 mln for 519 roads projects in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has proposed Rs37,476 million for 519 roads projects including 69 new and 450 ongoing for current fiscal year to bolster regional connectivity and tourism in the province.

Works and Services Department officials told APP that a record amount of Rs37,476 million including Rs34,157.217 for 450 ongoing and Rs 3318.783 million for 69 new roads projects allocated in Annual Development Programme (ADP 2021-22) focusing on construction of new districts roads besides rehabilitation and repair of existing ones in various districts of KP.

Under new projects, the official said Rs300 million including allocation of Rs10 million for current fiscal would be spent on rehabilitation and extension of three roads in Kalash valley in Chitral to provide better communication facilities besides promoting cultural and ecotourism.

Similarly, Rs2,000 million including an allocation of Rs50 million would be spent on purchase of land for construction Kalash Valley's roads in Lower Chitral. The improved roads infrastructure would help attract influx of tourists to Kalash valley being a culture hub of Chitral.

Similarly, feasibility studies, designs and construction of two new flyovers in DI Khan City flyover at Tank bus stand and vegetable markets would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs1,500 million including an allocation of Rs20 million for financial year 2021-22.

KP Government has taken a principle decision to reconstruct and rehabilitate flood affected roads and bridges in remote Kohistan Lower district with an estimated cost of Rs108 million whereas Rs900 million for approach roads of Kalur Kot bridge on River Indus amounting Rs900 million and Rs800 million for feasibility studies and dualization of provincial highway section-one from Aziz Bhatti Chowk to Jawad Chowk in Mardan district.

Top focus was being made on construction of roads in remote hilly districts and Rs250 million would be spent from Balakot on Malam Jabba to Shangla Top (5.5km) in Swat to open inaccessible areas for tourism besides reducing load on existing tourists destination of Kalam, Malam Jabba, Madain and others scenic areas in upper KP.

As many as Rs700 million would be spent on construction and improvement of roads and bridges in tehsil Kabul Swat besides Rs389 million on construction of roads and bridges affected by floods at Shahgram-Tirat Dhera at Madain Tehsil Swat and Rs1200 million for feasibility studies, designs and construction of grade separated intersection at Shaheed Chowk Timergara in Lower Dir with allocation of Rs20 million for current fiscal.

He said KP Government was according highest priorities to improve roads connectivity in southern districts by proposing Rs300 million including Rs15 million in current fiscal for improvement, widening and rehabilitation GT Road from Sarozai-Hangu Road in Hangu districct. Likewise, Rs374.416 million would be utilized on construction of Kacheri Chowk to Shaheen plaza Bannu Road in Kohat district.

The official said DI Khan-Peshawar Motorway and Dir Expressway projects were approved by the government and efforts were being made to include it in CPEC that would change destiny of people.

Likewise, Rs152 million would be spent on construction of eight kilometers road from Jalebi to Baghwani D.I.Khan and Rs1000 million for purchase of land for construction of flyover to improve entry access into Abbottabad City.

To facilitate residents of Buner district, he said KP Government would construct Buner-Karakar tunnel amounting to Rs25,00 million including an allocation of Rs10 million for current fiscal year that on completion would help significantly reduce its distance with Peshawar.