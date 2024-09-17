KP prosecution officers announce boycott of court proceedings on Wedensday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Prosecution Officers have announced holding of convention and boycott of court proceedings on tomorrow (Wednesday).

KP Prosecution Officers Welfare Association has said that all the public prosecution officers have been informed about the boycott while courts have been also send letters regarding strike.

It was said that all the public prosecution officers serving in KP would attended the convention announced by the association.

