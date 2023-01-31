KP Prosecutors to observe one-day mourning

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :KP Prosecution Officers Welfare Association has condemned the bomb blast here at the Police Lines, and expressed heartiest sympathies with the families of the martyred.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Association's President Sangeen Shah, and other office bearers prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons.

Sangeen said, "We fully share the grief of the families of the martyred police personnel."He also announced one-day mourning on February 1 to express solidarity with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and issued directives to all district public prosecutors to offer Fatiha for the eternal peace of the martyred.