KP Provided Emergency Services Over 79,000 Patients During Eid Holidays
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 08:14 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has released data on emergency healthcare services provided by 24/7 health facilities across the province during the three days of Eid
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has released data on emergency healthcare services provided by 24/7 health facilities across the province during the three days of Eid.
According to an official statement issued by the office of the Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health, Ihtesham Ali, healthcare facilities across the province remained operational round the clock, ensuring uninterrupted medical services.
He expressed his gratitude to the medical staff for their dedication and acknowledged their sacrifices in serving the public during the festive days.
During the Eid holidays, a total of 79,756 patients received emergency medical care, while 3,735 patients were attended in labor rooms, resulting in 1,656 successful deliveries.
Additionally, 1,706 major and 5,814 minor emergency surgeries were performed across various hospitals. The data also indicates that 849 cases of dog bites and three cases of snake bites were treated during the same period.
Advisor Ihtesham Ali commended the unwavering commitment of doctors, nurses, and paramedics who prioritized saving lives over their personal celebrations.
He reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening emergency healthcare services across the province.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department continues to work towards enhancing healthcare accessibility, ensuring that quality medical services are available to the public at all times.
