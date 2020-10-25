UrduPoint.com
KP Province At Growing Risk Of Urban, Glacial Lake Outburst Floods: SAPM

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change (SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam has warned that most of the regions of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province were at a growing risk of urban and glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF).

In a statement issued here the other day he said, "The project aims to equip the KPK province and Gilgit-Baltistan region with technical know-how and technology for streamlining the communication systems between KPDMA and district disaster management authorities (DDMAs) in both GLOF risk-vulnerable areas for any unforeseen disaster situations.

The contributions of the GLOF project in protecting lives, livelihoods and public infrastructure in mountain regions of the country is tremendous.

He said this was a major joint initiative of the climate change ministry and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

SAPM said in order to prepare the provincial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for rapid disaster recovery and response, technical support was being provided to the provincial government to deal with risk of such flood incidents.

To be managed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority (KPDMA), a District Emergency Response Cell (DERC) has been recently set up under the GLOF project, which has been provided with different technological tools for timely prediction , GLOF risks and dealing with them effectively adding it would help avoid deaths and displacements from these disasters, he explained.

