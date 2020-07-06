UrduPoint.com
KP Province Remained Protected From Locusts Damages: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

KP province remained protected from locusts damages: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Mohibullah Monday told the provincial assembly that locust swarms were posing threat to crops and fruits in the province however the government was taking measures in coordination with line department to destroy the invasion.

Responding to a call attention notice of JUI-F member Naeema Kishwar, he said the provincial government immediately declared emergency in Tank and DI Khan districts after the locust attack, adding that Rs 450 million grant was released to cope with the emergency.

He said that with the help of Federal government, NDMA, Pak Army and district administrations the locust invasion was countered and no major damage was reported from any part of the province.

He said the government has allocated Rs 33 billion in the budget 2020-21 in PSDP to cope with locust swarms.

