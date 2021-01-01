UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Province Witnesses Speedy Development: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 07:40 PM

KP province witnesses speedy development: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare Hisham Inamullah Friday said that speedy development was taking place across the province as the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had initiated several mega projects of public welfare.

Talking to a delegation of PTI Youth Wing in district Lakki, the minister said that the pace of development projects was unprecedented and PTI government in collaboration with public representatives was taking measures to resolve the issues of masses.

He said that during the one and half year several projects were started in irrigation, drinking water, education, health and other sectors in Lakki district adding that he was in contact with the Chief Minister to get more development funds for the district.

Hisham said that he would soon visit far flung areas of the district to know the actual situation and the problems of the masses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Water Visit Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistani actress Zara Albaloshi gets permanent Sa ..

1 hour ago

PFF General Secretary Manizeh Zainli steps down fr ..

2 hours ago

TCL and McDonald's join hands for 'Bolti Band Offe ..

2 hours ago

2020 termed a very disturbing year: Mian Zahid Hus ..

2 hours ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan rides Rescue 1122 motorcycle

2 hours ago

DEWA organises training and brainstorming session ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.