KP province witnesses speedy development: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare Hisham Inamullah Friday said that speedy development was taking place across the province as the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had initiated several mega projects of public welfare.

Talking to a delegation of PTI Youth Wing in district Lakki, the minister said that the pace of development projects was unprecedented and PTI government in collaboration with public representatives was taking measures to resolve the issues of masses.

He said that during the one and half year several projects were started in irrigation, drinking water, education, health and other sectors in Lakki district adding that he was in contact with the Chief Minister to get more development funds for the district.

Hisham said that he would soon visit far flung areas of the district to know the actual situation and the problems of the masses.