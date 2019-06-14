UrduPoint.com
KP Provincial Assembly Budget Session Calls For Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 08:32 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor has summoned the Provincial Assembly to meet on Tuesday (June 18,2019) here at 3.00 P.M in the Assembly Building of the assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor has summoned the Provincial Assembly to meet on Tuesday (June 18,2019) here at 3.00 P.M in the Assembly Building of the assembly.

According to a notification issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khna Jhagra was likely to present the first annual budget of the present PTI led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the year 2019-20 in the provincial legislature.

It would be the sixth budget of the PTI government in a row to be presented in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly as the PTI was in power in the province since 2013. The first five budgets were presented during the instinct of Pervez Khattak as Chief Minister (2013-18) and the first of the Mahmood Khan led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of PTI.

PTI made a history in the province by winning the general elections in a row for second time in 2018. In the first instinct, the PTI formed a coalition government with the Jamaat-e-Islami and Qaumi Watan Party due to its naive numerical strength in the assembly.

However in the July 2018 elections, the PTI emerged the single largest party in the house by securing over 80 seats in the house of 124.

The strength of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will rise to 145 after elections on 16 general seats, three women reserved and one minority seats in merged areas of the province on July 20.

