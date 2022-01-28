KP PSB approves promotion of 4 doctors

On the recommendation of the Provincial Selection Board (PSB), the provincial government has approved the promotion of 4 doctors (Senior District Specialist Surgery) posted on temporary basis to regular basis, said a notification issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :On the recommendation of the Provincial Selection board (PSB), the provincial government has approved the promotion of 4 doctors (Senior District Specialist Surgery) posted on temporary basis to regular basis, said a notification issued here on Friday.

The promoted doctors included Dr Javed Iqbal Khan, Dr Fazeel-ur-Rehman, Dr Mohammad Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and Dr Mohammad Bilal. They will work on an experimental basis for a period of one year. Further notification for transfer and posting would be issued later.