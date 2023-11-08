Open Menu

KP PSC Announces Dates Of Ability Tests

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 09:09 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC) has scheduled ability tests for various posts in Health, Information Technology, Environment and Forestry Department from Nov 21 to 24

The ability tests would be conducted for posts including Clinical Technologist (Dental), Health Department, PHC Technologist (MCH), Health Department, Nutritionist, Health Department , Assistant Director (Administration) , Mines and Minerals Department, Women Medical Officer/District Population Welfare Officer (Technical) Instructor (Technical) BPS-17 , Population Welfare Department, internet and Information Service Manager, ST & IT Department, Assistant Director Internet and Information Service Manager/Network Manager BPS-17, ST & IT Department, Assistant Research Officer BPS-16 in ST & IT Department, Community Development Officer BPS -16 in Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department, and Male Assistant Superintendent Jail BPS-16 Home Department, said a press release issued by Controller of Examinations (Conduct) of KP PSC here Wednesday.

The candidates concerned have been asked to download their Roll Number Slips from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission website www.kppsc.gov.pk. Any candidate who does not get intimation through the website, SMS or e-mail regarding the test may call on 091-9214131-9212897-9213750-9213563 (Ext: No. 105/180) on any working day for assistance.

Candidates have been advised to confirm their Roll Numbers and location of test Centre one day before the date of test to avoid any inconvenience.

APP/mds/

