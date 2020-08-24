KP PSC Bill-2020 passed

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2020 having been passed by the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and assented to by the Governor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been published as an Act of the Provincial Legislature of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Provincial Assembly Secretariat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here, notified it on Monday.