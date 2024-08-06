KP PSC issues schedule of ability test for various posts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KP PSC has issued the schedule of ability test for various posts which will be conducted during the period from August 20, to September 04, said an official press release issued on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KP PSC has issued the schedule of ability test for various posts which will be conducted during the period from August 20, to September 04, said an official press release issued on Tuesday.

Among the posts for which the ability test will be conducted, Auditor (minority quota) in Finance Department (BPS-14), Cameraman/Photographer in Forest, Environment and Wildlife Department (BPS-14), Environmentalist (BPS-17-BPS) in Public Health Engineering (PHE), Instructor Community Development in Department of Forests, Environment & Wildlife (I&HRD&M)/(BPS-17), Psychologist for Department of Home & Tribal Affairs/Inspector General Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (BPS-17), Accountant in CPA for EPA in Department of Forests, Environment and Wildlife (BPS-16), Female Associate Professor in Geography in Department of Higher education (BPS-19),While in the same department, Male Associate Professor in Health and Physical Education (BPS-19), Male Associate Professor in Health and Physical Education (BPS-19), Male Associate Professor in Law (BPS-19), Male Associate Professor urdu (BPS-19), Male Associate Professor Urdu (BPS-19), Male Associate Professor in Zoology (BPS-19), Male Associate Professor in Zoology (BPS-19), Male Associate Professor in History (BPS-19), Female Associate Professor in History (BPS-19), Male Associate Professor in Political Science (BPS-19), Female Associate Professor in Political Science (BPS-19), Male Associate Professor Statistics (BPS-19 ), Female Associate Professor Statistics (BPS-19), Male Associate Professor in Islamiat (BPS-19), Female Associate Professor in Islamiat (BPS-19), Male Associate Professor in Physics (BPS-19), Female Associate Professor in Physics (BPS-19), Male Associate Professor in Maths (BPS-19), Female Associate Professor in Maths (BPS-19), Male Associate Eight Professor in Pashto (BPS-19) while Budget and Accounts Officer in Juvenile Management (BPS-17), Female Medical Officer in Population Welfare Department / Deputy District Population Welfare Officer (Technical) / Instructor (Technical) / NSV Surgeon (BPS-17), Soil Conservation Assistant (BPS-17) in Department of Agriculture Livestock and Dairy Development, While Aptitude Tests will be conducted for the vacancies of Assistant Director (BPS-17) in Forests, Environment and Wildlife Department.

The candidates could download their roll number slips from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission website www.kppsc.gov.pk. In case if a candidate has not received notification about his/her test through website, sms or e-mail, he/she can contact Public Service Commission office on any working day before the test through personal visit or telephone number-9214131-9212897 -9213750 9213563,.091 Extension No-105/180.

The candidates have been asked to confirm their roll numbers and local of their test centre a day before the test date to avoid any inconvenience.

