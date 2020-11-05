KP PSC promotes three female assistant professors

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, following recommendations of provincial Public Service Commission, has promoted three female assistant professors of computer science and posted them against various posts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, following recommendations of provincial Public Service Commission, has promoted three female assistant professors of computer science and posted them against various posts.

Assistant Professor Computer Science, IM Sciences Hayatabad, Afseen Khalid has been promoted as Associate Professor Government Girls Degree College Karak, Maria Nazir, Assistant Professor Government Postgraduate College Mandian has been posted as Associate Professor Government Girls Degree College Sadda and Sanam Noor, Assistant Professor Government Girls Degree College Batkhela has been adjusted as Associate Professor in the same college.