KP PSC re-schedules ability tests for lecturers

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has re-scheduled ability tests for the posts of male/female lecturers of English, Botany, Zoology, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry (BPS-17) in Higher Education Department to be conducted w.e.f 05.10-2021 to 07.10.2021, said an notification issued here by the Controller, Examination KP PSC on Friday

It said that Roll No Slips having details of the test have been issued to all concerned candidates. The applicants can download their Roll No Slips from the website i.e. www.kppsc.gov.pk before the exam.