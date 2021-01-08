KP PSC recommends names for various postings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the recommendation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC), has appointed Hafiz Inayatullah, Assistant Professor (BPS 18) of Government Degree College No. 1, DI Khan, as Associate Professor (BPS 19) in Government Degree College, Parva Dera Ismail Khan.

Similarly, Faiz-ur-Rehman, a Grade 18 Lecturer posted at Kohat University of Science and Technology, has been appointed as Associate Professor (BPS 19) in Biology at Government Degree College No.

1, Dera Ismail Khan. Likewise, two female Assistant Professors (BPS 18) have been appointed as Associate Professors (BPS 19).

According to the details, Assistant Professor (BPS 18) posted at Government Frontier College for Women, Peshawar, Banish Iqbal has been posted as Associate Professor (BPS 19) in the same college and Assistant Professor (BPS 18) has been posted at Government Girls Degree College, PanjPir Swabi. The order has been issued for the appointment of Lubna Rehman as Associate Professor (BPS 19) in Economics at Government College, Panj Pir.