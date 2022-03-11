UrduPoint.com

KP-PSRA Team Visits Schools, Inspects Weights Of Bags

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2022 | 07:07 PM

KP-PSRA team visits schools, inspects weights of bags

A team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private School Regulatory Authority (KP-PSRA) led by Assistant Director, Muhammad Shakil Friday visited various schools of the city and inspected implementation of government directives about weight of school bags

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :A team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private School Regulatory Authority (KP-PSRA) led by Assistant Director, Muhammad Shakil Friday visited various schools of the city and inspected implementation of government directives about weight of school bags.

The team checked school bags of students and directed administrations of schools to abide by the act passed by government about weight of bags.

He said that PSRA authority would has hold awareness seminars in schools of D I Khan, Peshawar and Mardan for students and teachers.

He said that operation would be continued to implementation of government directives about weights of school bags.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mardan I Khan Government Weight

Recent Stories

Dead body found in Quetta

Dead body found in Quetta

40 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan allows parliamenta ..

Election Commission of Pakistan allows parliamentarians to participate in electi ..

42 seconds ago
 Japanese support restored livelihood of over 50,70 ..

Japanese support restored livelihood of over 50,700 households in KP

45 seconds ago
 Timber smuggling bid foiled, seized huge quantity ..

Timber smuggling bid foiled, seized huge quantity of wood

46 seconds ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts session on ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts session on "Digital Media Activist" on la ..

1 hour ago
 On the last day of the 3rd Women's Conference held ..

On the last day of the 3rd Women's Conference held in Arts Council of Pakistan K ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>