KP-PSRA team visits schools, inspects weights of bags

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :A team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private School Regulatory Authority (KP-PSRA) led by Assistant Director, Muhammad Shakil Friday visited various schools of the city and inspected implementation of government directives about weight of school bags.

The team checked school bags of students and directed administrations of schools to abide by the act passed by government about weight of bags.

He said that PSRA authority would has hold awareness seminars in schools of D I Khan, Peshawar and Mardan for students and teachers.

He said that operation would be continued to implementation of government directives about weights of school bags.