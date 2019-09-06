UrduPoint.com
KP PTA Slashes Fares Of Diesel-run Commuters' Vehicles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:29 PM

KP PTA slashes fares of diesel-run commuters' vehicles

In wake of decrease in the price of diesel from Rs.132/- per liter to Rs.127/- per liter, the Provincial Transport Authority (PTA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also reviewed transport fares on intra-province routes for the commuters' vehicles on various routes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :In wake of decrease in the price of diesel from Rs.132/- per liter to Rs.127/- per liter, the Provincial Transport Authority (PTA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also reviewed transport fares on intra-province routes for the commuters' vehicles on various routes.

Under the new rates, flying coaches/mini buses will charge Rs 1.42 per kilometer and fare of Rs 1.62 for air-conditioned, Rs 1.27 for buses and Rs 1.37 for luxury buses.

According to the new fare list, flying coaches/mini buses will charge a fare of Rs 92 for Kohat while AC buses, luxury buses and common buses will charge Rs 105, 83 and 89 respectively.

Similarly, for Bannu flying coaches/mini buses will charge Rs 276, air-conditioned buses Rs 315, common buses Rs 248 and luxury buses Rs 267. While D.I. Khan coaches will charge Rs 477, air-conditioned buses Rs 544, common buses Rs 427 and luxury buses Rs 460.

For Haripur, flying coaches will charge Rs 222, air-conditioned buses Rs 253, common buses Rs 198 and luxury buses Rs 214 respectively while for Abbottabad flying coaches will charge Rs 274, common buses Rs 245, air-conditioned buses Rs 313 and luxury buses Rs 264.

For Mansehra, flying coaches will charge Rs 308, air-conditioned buses Rs 352, common buses Rs 276 and luxury buses Rs 297.

For Mardan, flying coaches will charge Rs 82, air-conditioned buses Rs 94, common buses Rs 74 and luxury buses Rs 79 while for Malakand flying coaches will charge Rs168, air-conditioned buses Rs 191, common buses Rs 150 and luxury buses Rs 162.

Furthermore, for Timergara flying coaches will charge Rs 251, air-conditioned buses Rs 287, common buses Rs 225 and luxury buses Rs 242 while for Mingora flying coaches will charge Rs 244, air-conditioned buses Rs 279, common buses Rs 218 and luxury buses Rs 236.

